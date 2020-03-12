“The Way Back” and “The Hunt” hit theaters

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A surprisingly moving sports film and a crass exploitation flick are on area movie screens this weekend. Here to review The Way Back and The Hunt is film critic Chuck Koplinski.

The Hunt

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. This is a rather slick piece of exploitive cinema that gives voice to hate from both the right and the left, but never clearly stating its intent, which may simply be that if both sides continue to spout hate and make faulty assumptions about the other, we are ultimately doomed. Unfortunately, any message director Craig Zobel may be offering up is lost in his clumsy execution and the script’s muddled intent. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 89 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

The Way Back

A former HS basketball phenom (Ben Affleck), struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. An unexpectedly moving film, Affleck finally realizes his potential, laying himself bear to portray a man stumbling through life in a haze, looking for an end to an existence that holds no meaning to him, Not the typical Hollywood sports film, this has the nerve to eschew many of the genre’s conventions to deliver a meaningful, impactful movie. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 108 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

