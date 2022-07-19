Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Majernik, Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, shares details on their upcoming event.

Here’s more about the Alzheimer’s Association:

We have a 24/7 helpline available to anyone who calls, it is staffed by licensed social workers to answer questions. All of our resources are free and are funded by our walk.

We provide free resources to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers. We have a free program on the 2nd Friday of the month at 12 pm at Windsor of Savoy.



The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming up on Saturday, September 17th at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana.

Alzheimer’s Association

8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800

Chicago, IL 60631

http://act.alz.org/champaign