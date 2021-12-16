The Virginia Theatre to celebrate 100th anniversary with production of “The Bat”

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

On December 28, 1921, the Virginia Theatre opened to the public for the very first time to present, to a sold-out house, a popular touring Broadway comedy-mystery called The Bat. The following night, a (now classic) short silent film—Buster Keaton’s maritime misadventure The Boat—was screened for an appreciative audience, with these two inaugural events launching a 100-year tradition of family entertainment that continues to this day. Through the decades, the Virginia Theatre has been a vital community resource, a playhouse, a movie palace, a comedy club, a performing arts center, a concert hall, and a meeting place. Today, this fully-restored Spanish Renaissance-revival venue—listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and owned and operated by the Champaign Park District—is proudly celebrating a century of being your Virginia Theatre!

And the Virginia’s 100th anniversary season promises to be special in more ways than one. The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company will appear on stage in a first-time-ever concert retrospective of Broadway favorites at their show “All Together Now: A Global Event”. For the first time in 100 years, the Virginia will present the live stage play The Bat, directed by John Stuff and produced by Jeff Goldberg, featuring performers from around the community. Major concerts, touring comedians, incisive spoken word events, and, as always, family-friendly performances from the CU Ballet, CPD Youth Theater, Dance Arts, Art in Motion, Twist and Shout and so many others fill out our busiest schedule yet. We can’t wait to have you join us!

THE BAT: A Comedy/Mystery in Two Acts

The smash hit Broadway play The Bat – first produced in 1920 – was drawn from Mary Roberts Rinehart’s famous story, The Circular Staircase, and was set for the stage by Rinehart and her collaborator Avery Hopwood. THE BAT

Produced by Jeff Goldberg

Directed by John Stuff

On December 28, 1921, the front doors of an ornate, 1,900-seat venue were opened to the public for the very first time in Champaign, Illinois. The name of this new performance space and movie palace was the Virginia Theatre.

That evening, before a sold-out house, the Virginia proudly presented a touring production of the stage play The Bat.

A comedy-mystery that helped inspire the original Batman comics of the 1930s, The Bat was a hit on Broadway, running for 867 performances in New York and another 327 performances in London, with six different road companies ultimately taking the show on the road to communities like Champaign.

In the play, Cornelia Van Gorder (an “elderly spinster”) and her guests spend a stormy night at Cornelia’s rented summer home, searching for stolen money they believe is hidden in the house, all the while being stalked by a masked criminal known only as “the Bat”.

For this special 100th Anniversary revival, producer Jeff Goldberg has combined talents with director John Stuff to bring The Bat back to the Virginia stage for the first time in a century!

Credits:

Producer – Jeff Goldberg

Director – John Stuff

Technical Director – Bob Aldridge

Set Designer – David Robertson

Light Design – David Robertson

Sound Designer – Michael Miller

Stage Manager – Shawna Smith

Properties Designer/Set Decorator – Cindy Havice

Costumer – Laura Vavrin

Cast:

Suzanne Aldridge

Anita Stein

Maddie Henson

John Tilford

Ryan Gossett

Andy Blacker

Mike Steen

Grant Morenz

Jim Dieker

Aaron Clark

