The Venue CU: New wedding and event space opens downtown

With their grand opening this weekend, Dan and Miranda Church take us inside The Venue CU–the beautiful new space on Main Street in downtown Champaign.

The Venue CU is an upscale urban wedding and event space located in the resurging east end of Champaign. They offer a wide range of event services, allowing you to create the event you desire in their modern, industrial setting. With over 10,000 square feet of space, you will find that the flexibility of The Venue CU provides accommodations that will fit the vision of any wedding day!

The entirety of The Venue CU buildings will be listed in the National Historic Landmark Registry and the National Register for Historical Places. In short, the buildings are old, awesome, and important to the rich history of Champaign-Urbana.

The Venue CU Grand Opening – April 23, 5:30pm-7:30pm

For more details, check out their Facebook page or visit https://www.thevenuecu.com.