Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

The Vault Art Gallery is an art gallery with currently 42 independent artists. Within the last year we have created a gallery space where people have a group or solo show for a month. We also teach classes, give demos and more. The vault hosts a live bluegrass jam once a month.

No where is there a space like this in our area where you can buy art by 42 artists. It’s like an art fair six days a week

Many events in June

We have an art opening by Jenny Elkins June 4th

Art camp (almost full) by Deb Nivens starting June 6 through the 10th we still have room for highschoolers.

Barnyard bonanza it’s going to be awesome it’s outside we’re having farm animals come and you can paint their portraits. Artist will help you. It’s in our parking lot on Saturday, June 18 from 10 to 1 PM bring your family it’s five dollars to paint a portrait supplies included.

Throughout the month there are eight single day art classes throughout for many ages. The classes are very affordable from $15- $25 lasting around 2 hours

100 n. Main street

Tuscola, IL 61953

http://www.vaultartgallery.com