The Urbana Park District and Urbana Parks Foundation to build indoor health and wellness facility

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Park District and Urbana Parks Foundation are excited to launch a fundraising effort to build a comprehensive indoor health and wellness facility.

We’re learning of the importance of building a new health and wellness facility in Urbana, why now is an important time to embark on this effort, and details on how viewers can learn more and get involved in making this facility a reality in Urbana’s Prairie Park.

• To learn more about the campaign and make a donation please visit https://www.urbanaparksfoundation.org/campaign/

