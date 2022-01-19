The Ultimate Seller Guide: Tips from Main Place Real Estate

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Main Place Real Estate exists to help people through complex, emotional, and financially challenging real estate transactions. We do this by serving our clients’ best interests using our professional experience, knowledge, and advanced marketing techniques.

Many first-time buyers who weren’t able to purchase a home last year are more prepared and determined to do so in 2022. As we’re helping buyers navigate the market, sellers are still in a great position to get top dollar for their homes. We created a step-by-step Ultimate Seller Guide to guide sellers through the process with minimal stress. Email hp@mainplace.us or text 217-394-9096 to receive a free copy.

We will serve any qualified buyer or seller of residential or commercial real estate within our defined Central Illinois market. As we continue to grow, our primary aim is to be the best equipped realtors in the area for handling real estate in a courteous, professional, and efficient manner.

Our team is highly trained in negotiation and enrolled in numerous industry organizations, including NAR, IAR, ICSC, and CCIM.

We are a boutique real estate firm that works full time and operates as a team rather than as individual brokers. This means our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process.

We have a free ultimate seller guide for anyone considering selling! Email hp@mainplace.us or text 217-394-9096 to receive a free copy.

Main Place Real Estate

101 S Main St #700, Decatur, IL 62523

http://www.MainPlace.us