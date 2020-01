Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Tom Grassman started 90’s Daughter, The Brat Pack, Live Karaoke Band, Third Stone, and more and he here on the CI Stage!

The Tom Grassman Band is great musicians who are also best friends playing fun music that people will dance to… and shots.

Band Members

Tom Grassman, Stephen Emerson Johnson, Guido, and Jill Greenlee

Check out his show tonight at Boomerangs!