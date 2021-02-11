The Stuft Bird serving up soul food inspired stuffed wings

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lawrence Davis, Owner and CEO of The Stuft Bird, shares more about his black owned, home grown, business and how they are changing the way you eat chicken.

We have a one of kind product created right here in the CU and we looking to go national. We give people a reason to have a cheat day. Our customers find it unimaginable to take mac’n’ cheese and stuff it inside a chicken wing.

Others don’t have soul food inspired stuffed wings.



We have two lunch specials and 2 dinner specials.

