The Stuft Bird serving up soul food inspired stuffed wings

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lawrence Davis, Owner and CEO of The Stuft Bird, shares more about his black owned, home grown, business and how they are changing the way you eat chicken.

We have a one of kind product created right here in the CU and we looking to go national. We give people a reason to have a cheat day. Our customers find it unimaginable to take mac’n’ cheese and stuff it inside a chicken wing.

Others don’t have soul food inspired stuffed wings.

We have two lunch specials and 2 dinner specials.

