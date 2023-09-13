Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

If you find yourself in need of a night filled with encouragement and hope, mark your calendar for an unforgettable evening coming to Hoopeston. The Story Tour is not just any event; it’s an evening carefully designed to uplift your spirit and inspire you to overcome life’s challenges.

The Story Tour is for everyone – men and women, from teenagers to those in their 80s. It’s for anyone facing a crisis of faith, battling addiction or personal mountains, supporting a loved one through substance abuse, navigating a challenging season in their marriage, or simply seeking an evening of inspiration and hope. This event was crafted with you in mind.

At the heart of The Story Tour is the power of storytelling. There’s nothing quite as impactful as hearing about the seemingly impossible feats that God has accomplished in someone’s life. Attendees will have the privilege of listening to powerful testimonies of individuals who have experienced freedom from addiction, witnessed the restoration of marriages, and found liberation from the depths of depression, and much more.

Event Details:

– Date: September 16th, 2023

– Venue: McFerren Park Civic Center, Hoopeston, IL, 60942

– VIP Doors: 5:30 PM

– General Admission Doors: 6:00 PM

– Event Start: 6:30 PM

One of the remarkable speakers at The Story Tour is Allan Scott, a man who has faced the darkest of times and emerged as a beacon of hope. Formerly a drug addict, dropout, thief, and self-described loser, Allan found hope while confined in a jail cell. He called upon God to heal the shattered pieces of his life. Today, more than a decade later, Allan Scott is a redeemed singer, songwriter, and worship leader. He passionately shares his life-transforming journey at worship services and conferences across the nation.

Allan Scott’s music and testimony of God’s redeeming grace have touched lives far and wide, with appearances on national and international programs like TBN’s “Praise the Lord,” CBN’s “The 700 Club,” “Worship with Andy Chrisman,” and “Focus on the Family.” Allan has also ministered alongside renowned artists and has been featured in various media outlets, including CCM Magazine and The Harvest TV Show.

As you eagerly await The Story Tour, take a moment to catch a glimpse of the Allan Scott Band’s performance, and get ready to be moved by the stories of transformation and the incredible work of God in people’s lives.