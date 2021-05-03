The Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau encourages you to “Reunite in Springfield”

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

• The Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has developed a new way to help families “Reunite in Springfield.”

• Our hotels and business partners have put together special offers to make planning your gathering easy and affordable.

• We’ve worked with the Springfield Park District, the zoo, several local restaurants, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum as well as several other businesses to offer some unique incentives.

• 9 local participating hotels are taking part in this effort. To learn more, go to https://www.visitspringfieldillinois.com/Landing/FallHotelPromo.aspx?utm_source=Homepage&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=Spring.

• Springfield has always been a wonderful tourist destination so we are trying to do everything we can to encourage people to come and explore our many amazing parks, gardens and outdoor areas. Our goal is to simply create more awareness for all of the opportunities that exist here!

• The Springfield Convention and Visitor’s Bureau works in partnership with the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) to pursue the economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois.

• We want people to not only come visit Springfield, but also consider making it their home. In addition to all of the tourism opportunities that exist here, it is a great place to put down roots and thrive! New SSGA tagline is, “Come for the Visit. Stay for the Life.”

We want to encourage people to visit Springfield and consider making it their home!

“Reunite in Springfield” people can learn more by going to https://visitspringfieldillinois.com/Landing/FallHotelPromo.aspx