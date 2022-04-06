Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

While we are certainly an academic environment for our students, our theatre is a community theatre! We are so excited to welcome back the community to our stage for our first musical performance since March 2020. Our auditions are held in August and December, and are open to the community as well as Parkland and U of I students.

Tickets have moved online. Visit tickets.parkland.edu to purchase your tickets.

Opening night (April 14th) is our discounted ticket night, all tickets priced at $12.50.

The SpongeBob Musical at Parkland College Theater

2400 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

http://tickets.parkland.edu