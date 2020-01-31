“The Savannah Sipping Society” at Myers Dinner Theatre

Hillsboro, IN (WCIA)

Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro, Indiana will kick-off its 24th Anniversary Season with the laugh-a-minute comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society, opening February 7 at 6:30, and running through February 23 at 5:00. Melt those winter blues with this honest depiction of life, grief and female friendship, which has taken regional theatres by storm!

The Savannah Sipping Society has a cast of four women. They are Kristina Miranda Sloan, Mary Anne Cecil, Maddie Casto & Sarah Hayes.



Four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are together by Fate, and an impromptu happy hour. They decide it is high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life that they have lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these women successfully bond, and find the confidence to jump-start their lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment – and most importantly, they realize it is never too late to make new old friends.

The Savannah Sipping Society opens on February 7, and runs through the 23rd, with weekday

and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at 12:00 p.m. and curtain at 1:30. Friday and

Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with curtain at 8:00 and Sunday

twilight with seating for dinner at 5:00 and curtain at 6:30.

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 765-798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting our website at www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so please consult our online calendar for show dates and times.

Theatre prices are $44 for dinner and theatre, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee.

The remainder of the 2020 season includes Run For Your Wife, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hello, Dolly!, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Women the broadway musical, The Ark, Arsenic and Old Lace, and at the holidays, Hollywood, Hearth & Home. Season

Tickets,

Group pricing and bus parking are also available. Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water Street in Hillsboro, Indiana, and we are pleased to offer handicap accessibility.