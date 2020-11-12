The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign to kick off season

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Annual Red Kettle Campaign Soon to Be Underway

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, which provides nearly 28% of the support for the organization’s community services, kicks off Friday, November 13th with manned kettles scheduled for 30 locations and 57 countertop mini kettles at businesses throughout Champaign County. The Red Kettles and bell ringers, which will be in front of various retail locations Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through December 24th, have been part of the Christmas season in the community since 1891.

“The Salvation Army Red Kettles represent one of the world’s largest volunteer efforts, and few people realize that it would require just over 8,000 volunteer hours to fully support all the kettle locations in Champaign County for the season,” said Major Randall Summit, who, with his wife Major Sue Summit, lead the army locally.

“To help ensure that no one goes without assistance during the holidays, we are launching our national Rescue Christmas campaign locally as an effort to raise public awareness of the profound need we are seeing. These funds raised during the kettle campaign help place presents under the tree, put food on the table, help to pay bills, and provide shelter for those without a home.” he said.

Red Kettle donations to the Salvation Army go directly to services for veterans, the elderly, children and families or individuals struggling with job, food or housing insecurity. The money raised in the local kettle campaign supports those services in Champaign County. In addition to year-round services like the weekday daily food pantry, Salvation Army conducts special seasonal services such as a winter coat distribution, food for seniors, and a large Christmas Toy Town through which thousands of new toys are given away in conjunction with the Carle Toy Drive, Toys for Tots and other community supporters.

Those who are interested in coming alongside the Salvation Army to provide hope in our community this season by volunteering should contact Paula Santiago at Paula.Santiago@usc.salvationarmy.org or sign up on-line at registertoring.com. Bell-ringers are especially needed.

The goal this season is to raise $158,000 through the Red Kettles.

