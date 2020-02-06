“The Rhythm Section” and “Gretel & Hansel” on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two dull, misguided movies are on area screens this week. Here to review The Rhythm Section and Gretel & Hansel is film critic Chuck Koplinski.

The Rhythm Section

A woman (Blake Lively) seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. What might have been the beginning of an intriguing action franchise fizzles before it even begins. The pacing here is deadly slow while the action sequences are confused and less than thrilling. A misfire that wastes good performances from Lively and Jude Law as her bitter mentor. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 109 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Gretel & Hansel

A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. While the look of the film is genuinely impressive, an amber-hued look into the darkness, the story moves at a tepid pace that undercuts the tension. There are so good ideas here, but they remain woefully undeveloped. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 88 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.

Check out Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam on Facebook for a giveaway including a DVD package for “Midway.”