The Red Mask Players present “The Red Lamp”

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

“The Red Lamp” A comedy May 14-16 & 21-23

The Red Lamp

May 14-16 & 21-23

Friday & Saturday shows 7:30

Sunday shows 2:00

To purchase tickets go to boxoffice@redmaskplayers.com or call 217-442-5858

Adults $20 Student & Senior $18

The girl lights the lamp to signal to her lover that it’s safe to visit. The boy lights the lamp to let the tramp know he can come for food. The aunt lights the lamp to call her friend for tea. Ensuing complications are fast, furious, funny, and unexpected!

The Red Lamp is directed by John McCool. Cast members: Jacob Ault, Isiah Easton, Debbie Prentice, Joe Sandusky, Ruey Sandusky, and Sydny Smith.

We are following all CDC guidelines for sanitation and social distance.