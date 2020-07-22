The Pottery Place celebrates Christmas in July

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

You may have already seen the memes on Facebook.

Everything is canceled this year, so let’s just go straight to Christmas! That’s the idea for The Pottery Place in Champaign at least. Laura Billimack joins ciLiving’s Erin Valle to chat about how the shop is spreading some holiday cheer.

For one, that involves celebrating Christmas in July with figurines and platters half off. But it’s also not too late to come in and paint limited edition cactus lighted trees.

The store is open 12-6pm daily (except for Mondays) for those wanting to create their own gifts or just enjoy painting pottery. However, take home kits are available too.

