The perfect comfort food combo: Omelet Grilled Cheese

Colleen Hatton from Dish Passionate Cuisine joined us in the ciKitchen today for the ultimate comfort food creation: omelet grilled cheese!!

Omelet Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/8 cup green onion
  • 1/4 cup bacon, cooked and chopped
  • 1/4 cup spinach, chopped
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 slices colby jack cheese

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, add beaten eggs, peppers, cheese, green onion, bacon, spinach, salt and pepper.
  • Mix until combined.
  • Cut out the center of the bread slices, leaving only the crust.
  • Heat butter in a large nonstick pan.
  • Place bread slices in pan and fill each piece with egg mixture.
  • Cook about 3 minutes and flip. Cook an additional 3 minutes.
  • Add cheese to 1 slice of bread.
  • Top with remaining slice and place a lid over the pan to melt cheese.
  • Remove from heat and serve.

To connect with Dish Passionate Cuisine for your next gathering, visit them online.

