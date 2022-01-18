The perfect comfort food combo: Omelet Grilled Cheese

Colleen Hatton from Dish Passionate Cuisine joined us in the ciKitchen today for the ultimate comfort food creation: omelet grilled cheese!!
Omelet Grilled Cheese
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/8 cup green onion
- 1/4 cup bacon, cooked and chopped
- 1/4 cup spinach, chopped
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 slices colby jack cheese
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, add beaten eggs, peppers, cheese, green onion, bacon, spinach, salt and pepper.
- Mix until combined.
- Cut out the center of the bread slices, leaving only the crust.
- Heat butter in a large nonstick pan.
- Place bread slices in pan and fill each piece with egg mixture.
- Cook about 3 minutes and flip. Cook an additional 3 minutes.
- Add cheese to 1 slice of bread.
- Top with remaining slice and place a lid over the pan to melt cheese.
- Remove from heat and serve.
To connect with Dish Passionate Cuisine for your next gathering, visit them online.