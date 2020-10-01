The Paddy Whack and Hand Squoze Margarita at 3Ravens Food and Spirits

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re whetting our whistle with help from 3Ravens Food and Spirits in Monticello.

Here’s more from 3Ravens:

We are a table service restaurant with a fully stocked bar on the square in downtown Monticello.

While the majority of our business is food we have a segment of our clientele that comes in for hand crafted cocktails and craft beers. We often field questions regarding same.

3Ravens has a wide food menu featuring high quality ingredients prepared to order. We feature hand-cut USDA Choice ribeye steaks, several types of seafood (Salmon, Shrimp, Haddock, and Ahi tuna are always available), pasta, dinner salads, as well as sandwiches, and wings. But by far the biggest difference between ourselves and the competition is the bar selection. We offer over 70 Irish Whiskeys, 2 dozen Scotch whiskeys, and always have at least 140 different American bourbons and ryes available.

We feature different themed menus on an occasional basis. Last month we were featuring county fair food ( funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups, and corndogs for starters) We are currently wrapping up bacon-palooza with all sorts of dishes featuring bacon, and starting Tuesday, Sept 22 through October 4 we will be kicking off a couple weeks of Oktoberfest specialties. Sausages, Schnitzels, and pork shanks are featured, washed down with a pint of authentic German Oktoberfest Beer from Paulaner in Munich.

3Ravens Food & Spirits

217-762-3333

108 S. Charter St., Monticello, IL 61856