“The Open Mic” is back with C-U Comedy

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U Comedy will be restarting “The Open Mic” at a new location at Pizzeria Antica in downtown Champaign every Wed Night at 8:30pm starting April 28th. The show has been down for 13 months due to COVID and this will be the restart.

With the new shows, we will be taking extra precautions to make sure it is safe and that we are providing an environment where all guidelines will be strictly followed. We’re switching mics out between performers, sanitizing, careful about spaced tables and we really want to let people know it will be as safe as possible.

Starting the next night, Thursday April 29th C-U Comedy’s “The Mic” will be every Thursday at NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana at 8:30pm – open mic stand up – these events will be outside in the large back patio.