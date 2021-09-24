“The Office Experience” coming to downtown Chicago

Fans of The Office will be transported to the world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company when The Office Experience makes its US debut in Chicago on October 15! This experience is created by created by Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment in consultation with The Office’s U.S. creator Greg Daniels.

The interactive two-story experience features 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes, set re-creations and more as fans visit Scranton Business Park and other sites associated with the beloved series. The Office Experience will be open from Oct. 15 through Jan. 17 at 540 N. Michigan Ave (corner of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Ohio St.).

The Office Experience will have comprehensive health and safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of its guests and staff. These include but are not limited to social distancing floor signage, touchless hand sanitizer stations, face mask requirements, regular cleaning of high touchpoints throughout the space and more.

Timed entry tickets for The Office Experience are now on sale! Tickets are available for $37.50 per person plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheOfficeExperience.com. Private access tickets, as well as corporate and private rentals, are also available

The Experience will also be home to an on-site themed retail store replicating the Dunder Mifflin Warehouse, featuring exclusive products never before offered for sale. The retail store will be open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.