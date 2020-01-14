The Moors coming to The Station Theatre

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Station Theatre has been producing theatre for the Champaign-Urbana area for nearly 50 years. It an almost entirely volunteer organization that nonetheless creates challenging and high-quality work. The Station produces all sorts of plays and musicals, often by new and exciting playwrights.

The Moors

Our current show, The Moors, is a good example of what the Station does well. It is set in the Victorian era and borrows from novels like Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights, but its language and characters are very contemporary. These are women struggling to achieve and maintain power, to be seen and valued.

Although there is a lot of theatre in C-U, and a lot of crossover between companies by actors and directors, the Station sets itself apart by producing more theatre each year than anyone else (8-10 plays a season). Also, the black box theater offers a more intimate and immersive experience than any other in town.

The Station Theatre

The Moors, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Mathew Green, runs Jan. 16 through Feb. 1 at the Station Theatre in Urbana.

The Celebration Company at the Station Theatre

217-384-4000

223 N.Broadway, Urbana, IL