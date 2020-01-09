Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re hanging out Around the House with Nicole McGuire of the McGuire Home Collection.

Here’s more from Nicole and her team:

We are a full service Design-Build-Furnish Firm using augmented reality to ease the pain points in new construction and remodels.

We solve the problem of not knowing what a clients new space will look like before we get started. We start with the end in mind (think Pinterest or popular remodeling shows on HGTV) and have the team in place to take the steps from the planning phase all the way to completion.

86% of women make the decisions in the household. We relate to how your house functions while looking like a magazine. We are the only design build furnish firm in our area so we start and finish the project!

