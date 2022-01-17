Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The McGuire Design Studio offers a place to shop home furnishings and accessories as well as a tool to visualize a whole home remodel, bathroom remodel, or kitchen remodel.

We help people pull their design ideas together. We offer visualization tools to see what a project will look like completed. We offer all materials in the store that are needed for any size remodel.

The McGuire Design Studio is a one stop shop for ALL of your home remodel needs all the way to the last finishing touch. We offer the construction finish materials such as cabinets, flooring, and light fixtures. We help take the project from a house to a home with furniture and accessories.

The McGuire Design Showcase Event is Saturday January 22nd. If viewers attend the event and mention they heard about us on WCIA/ciliving we will enter them in a drawing to win a free 1 hour consultation with one of our certified designers.

The McGuire Home Collection

217-991-0026

3301 Fields South Dr. Suite #102

Champaign, IL 61821