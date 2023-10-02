Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a moment that fans of the Marching Illini have been eagerly awaiting – the return of the Nation’s Premier College Marching Band to State Farm Center after a hiatus. Under the direction of Barry L. Houser, the Marching Illini is all set to grace the stage on Sunday, October 8th, at 3:00 p.m. This marks the continuation of a beloved tradition that began in 1991, where they performed annually for 23 straight years, until the comprehensive arena renovation commenced in 2013.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 30th, at 12 p.m. CT. You can secure your tickets online at StateFarmCenter.com, via phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or in person at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center. With an accessible price range of $10.00 to $25.00 plus fees, the organizers have made sure that everyone, including groups and families, can be a part of this memorable occasion.

Don’t miss this unforgettable concert as the Marching Illini make their triumphant return to the State Farm Center stage after a hiatus. It’s an event that promises to be a musical extravaganza like no other!