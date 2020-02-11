The many ways you can use your waffle maker, besides waffles!

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Waffle makers aren’t just for waffles these days! Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back with a variety of ways you can use your waffle maker, besides waffles!

Waffled Banana Bread

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 cup smashed banana (2 to 3 small bananas)

1/2 cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing waffle iron

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Soft unsalted butter and confectioners’ sugar, for dusting, optional

Directions

Waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (to keep cooked waffles warm). Whisk together the flour, sugar, walnuts, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together the banana, oil, sour cream, vanilla and eggs in another bowl. Fold the banana mixture into the flour mixture until just combined (it’s ok if there are lumps).

2. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the waffle iron with oil. Fill each section about three-quarters of the way full (there should still be some waffle iron showing). Close and cook until the waffles are golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Keep the waffles warm in the oven or covered with foil on a plate while you cook the remaining batter.

3. Spread with butter and dust with confectioners’ sugar if you’d like.

Cook’s Note

Freeze the waffles in resealable plastic bags for up to 1 month. Reheat in a toaster oven or 300 degree F oven until warmed through and crisp.

Sweet Potato Waffles with Marshmallows

From The Food Network

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing waffle iron

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 large egg plus 1 large egg white

Pure maple syrup, for serving

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

Directions

Waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Poke the sweet potato with a fork a few times and bake until soft in the center, about 40 minutes. Let cool, then scoop out the flesh and puree in a food processor until smooth.

2. Turn the oven down to 200 degrees F (to keep cooked waffles warm). Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high if there are settings (but it’s ok if there aren’t any). Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together the buttermilk, 1/2 cup of the sweet potato puree, the oil, brown sugar, egg and egg white. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until just incorporated (it’s ok if there are lumps).

3. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the waffle iron with oil, then fill each section about three-quarters of the way full (there should still be some waffle iron showing). Close and cook until the waffles are golden brown and slightly crisp, 6 to 10 minutes. Keep the waffles warm in the oven or covered with foil on a plate while you repeat with the remaining batter.

4. Switch the oven to broil, and drizzle each waffle with a little syrup and 1/4 cup mini marshmallows. Broil until golden, 15 to 30 seconds.

Ham and Cheese Waffles with an Egg from the Food Network

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

2 ounces sliced deli ham, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for brushing waffle iron

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

5 large eggs

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F. Whisk together the flour, Gruyere, ham, Parmesan, baking powder, sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Whisk together the milk, butter, oil, 1 egg and the scallions in another bowl. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until just incorporated (it’s okay if there are some lumps).

2. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the waffle iron with butter. Fill the waffle iron about three-quarters of the way full (some waffle iron should still be showing). Close the lid gently and cook until the waffles are golden brown and crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Keep the cooked waffles warm in the oven or covered with foil on a plate while you make the remaining waffles.

3. Lightly brush the waffle iron bottom with more butter. Crack the remaining 4 eggs right onto the waffle iron and keep the iron open (do this in batches if your iron isn’t large enough). Sprinkle the eggs with salt and pepper. Cook until the whites are set and the yolk is still runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve 1 egg on each waffle, using a spatula to transfer.

Classic Crispy Waffles from the Food Network

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon fine salt

1 1/2 cups milk

4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing waffle iron

4 tablespoons vegetable shortening, melted

2 large eggs

Pure maple syrup, soft unsalted butter, confectioners’ sugar or fruit preserves, for topping

Directions

Waffle iron

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (to keep cooked waffles warm). Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together the milk, butter, shortening and eggs in another bowl. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and gently stir until just incorporated (it’s okay if there are some lumps).

2. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the waffle iron with butter. Fill the waffle iron about three-quarters of the way full (some waffle iron should still be showing). Close the lid gently and cook until the waffles are golden brown and crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Keep the cooked waffles warm in the oven or covered with foil on a plate while you make the remaining waffles.

3. Serve with maple syrup, butter, sugar or fruit preserves.

Cook’s Note

The waffles can be frozen in resealable plastic bags for up to 1 month. Reheat in a toaster oven or 300 degrees F oven until warmed through and crisp.

Crisp and Airy Gluten-Free Waffles

Ingredients

1 cup certified gluten-free rice flour

1/2 cup certified gluten-free chickpea flour

1/2 cup certified gluten-free tapioca flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing waffle iron

2 large eggs, separated

Soft unsalted butter and pure maple syrup, for topping

Directions

Waffle iron

1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (to keep cooked waffles warm). Whisk together the rice flour, chickpea flour, tapioca flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together the milk, oil and egg yolks in another bowl. Beat the egg whites in a third bowl until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes.

2. Pour the milk mixture into the rice flour mixture and gently stir until just incorporated (it’s ok if there are some lumps). Fold in the egg whites.

3. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the waffle iron with oil. Fill the waffle iron about three-quarters of the way full (some waffle iron should still be showing). Close the lid gently and cook until the waffles are golden brown and crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Keep the cooked waffles warm in the oven or covered with foil on a plate while you make the remaining waffles.

4. Serve with butter and maple syrup.

Waffled Falafel from The Food Network

Ingredients

1/3 cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing waffle iron

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 large egg whites

2 cloves garlic, halved

One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed

4 pita breads, halved

Chopped lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, onions, pickles, pickled beets and hard-boiled eggs, for topping

1/4 cup store-bought hummus, thinned with water

Hot sauce, for serving

Directions

Waffle iron (preferably for thin waffles)

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (to keep cooked waffles warm).

2. Combine the oil, cilantro, flour, parsley, baking powder, cumin, salt, coriander, cayenne, egg whites, garlic and chickpeas in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

3. Lightly brush the top and bottom of the waffle iron with oil. Fill the waffle iron about three-quarters of the way full (some waffle iron should still be showing). Close the lid gently and cook until the falafel is golden brown and firm in the center, 6 to 10 minutes. Keep the cooked falafels warm in the oven or covered with foil on a plate while you make the remaining falafels.

4. To build the sandwiches, stuff each pita half with a falafel. Add your choice of toppings, drizzle with the hummus and sprinkle with a few dashes of hot sauce.

Cook’s Note

The falafels can be frozen in resealable plastic bags for up to 1 month. Reheat in a toaster oven or 300 degrees F oven until warmed through and crisp.

Waffled Chocolate Chip Cookies from The Food Network

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Nonstick cooking spray

Special equipment: waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)

Directions

Whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Beat the sugars and butter with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Beat in the vanilla and egg until incorporated. Adjust the speed to medium-low and add the flour in 2 batches, mixing until incorporated. Mix in the chocolate chips. Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat a waffle iron to medium-low. Generously spray the top and bottom of the waffle iron with cooking spray. Scoop tablespoons of the dough, roll into balls and flatten slightly. Working in batches, place 1 dough round onto each section of the waffle iron, close gently and cook until slightly crisp, 3 to 6 minutes.

Serve the cookies warm or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Waffle Iron Uses

Brownies

Cinnamon Rolls with cream cheese icing

Bacon

Scrambled Eggs

Waffle Cornbread

Waffle Iron Quesadillas

Hash Browns or tatar tots

Leftover French Fries

Waffle Bread

Waffle Pretzels

Waffle Pizza

Waffle Donut

Waffle Biscuits and Gravy

Waffle tacos for Breakfast

Waffle taco for dinner

Falafel Waffles, aka Wafalafels

Texas Toast French Toast Waffles

Chaffle – Keto friendly waffle

The Difference Between Waffles and Pancakes

Alton Brown Food Network

If there’s a big, fat lie in waffledom, it’s that good waffles can be made from pancake batter. Sure, pancakes and waffles both contain eggs, flour and leavening, and they’re both served for breakfast. But differences abound.

— Pancakes may be brown on the outside, but they’re floppy, soft and spongy, with an interior that looks a lot like cake.

— Waffles, on the other hand, are crisp on the outside and light on the inside, like beignets, funnel cakes, hush puppies or doughnuts. In short, waffles are fried, only instead of being immersed in hot oil, they are encased in hot-oil-covered metal.

A few points about waffle batter:

— Waffle batter contains a higher percentage of sugar (for caramelization) than pancake.

— Waffle batter includes a bit more fat (for a crisp exterior) than pancake.