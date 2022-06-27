Indianapolis, IN. (WCIA)

THE LUME Indianapolis is the largest continuous exhibition space in Newfields’ 139-year history and is part of the museum’s commitment to reach new audiences through innovation.

Opening to Members July 2 and to the public July 3, THE LUME Indianapolis will highlight works of famed French impressionist Oscar-Claude Monet, known as the father of Impressionism.

This year’s content will feature the legendary artworks of Claude Monet, with images such as Impression, Sunrise (1872) and Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies (1899) displayed from floor to ceiling by 150 high-definition projectors.

This year Newfields is hosting an artist search to be a part of THE LUME, and one’s digital work to be displayed as a featurette, a short digital art production, to accompany the main Monet & Friends Alive experience. More information coming this summer.

Throughout the exhibition, guests will enjoy a 360-degree immersive experience through various multi-sensory elements, such as a choreographed soundtrack, uniquely curated food and drinks, innovative interpretation elements and retail items.

Why Monet? This exhibit presents a memorable experience for guests of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in learning more about impressionism, or those who are experiencing a museum for the first time.

This year’s Monet & Friends Alive experience will once again feature a final gallery featuring physical works of art, setting Newfields’ experience apart from national competitors. This year several original works of impressionist art from the IMA’s permanent collection will be featured, including Newfields’ original Monet piece, Charing Cross Bridge (about 1900). Other highlights include Landscape at Auvers, Farm Entrance on the Rue St. Remy by Paul Cezanne, Bouquet in a Vase (1878) by Pierre Renoir, Landscape (about 1865) by Camille Pissarro.

The one-of-a-kind Monet & Friends Alive experience, created by Australian-based Grande Experiences, invites guests back to a time where the face of European art was set to change forever, examining the world of Impressionism across three main movements: Metropolitan, A Day in the Life and En Plein Air.

The masterpieces of the Impressionists come to life with a rich, dynamic display of light, color and sound. Breathtaking paintings will be projected on an enormous scale with vivid detail to bring back, larger than life, the bold brushstrokes of Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne and more. Guests will indulge their senses and enjoy the sights of 19th century Paris through the eyes of the painters who immortalized them. Set to music by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel and Offenbach, Monet & Friends Alive is an immersive experience that stimulates all the senses.

Unique to the Indianapolis experience, THE LUME’s “Monet and Play” Interpretation Room is a fun way for guests to interact with the art.

The Monet Yourself photo booth allows guests to snap a photo and choose from 1 of the 5 different popular Monet artworks that apply a filter to their photo. Guests can then email it to themselves and submit it to an in-gallery display wall. The photo submissions will be displayed in real time on a salon style hang picture frame display.

Exciting features of the new Monet multi-sensory experience will include:

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is pleased to announce the second year’s content of its latest multi-sensory digital technology experience will be THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet & Friends Alive, opening July 3, 2022. After more than 235,000 guests visiting in its inaugural year, THE LUME Indianapolis will continue to transform the museum’s entire fourth floor into a three-dimensional masterpiece with nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive galleries highlighting works of famed French impressionist Oscar-Claude Monet, known as the father of Impressionism.

THE LUME Indianapolis, boasting 150 floor-to-ceiling high-definition projectors, remains the largest continuous exhibition space in Newfields’ 139-year history. The one-of-a-kind Monet & Friends Alive experience, created by Australian-based Grande Experiences, invites guests back to a time where the face of European art was set to change forever, examining the world of Impressionism across three main movements: Metropolitan, A Day in the Life and En Plein Air. The masterpieces of the Impressionists come to life with a rich, dynamic display of light, color and sound. Breathtaking paintings will be projected on an enormous scale with vivid detail to bring back, larger than life, the bold brushstrokes of Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne and more. Guests will indulge their senses and enjoy the sights of 19th century Paris through the eyes of the painters who immortalized them. Set to music by Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel and Offenbach, Monet & Friends Alive is an immersive experience that stimulates all the senses.

“After soaring success in its inaugural year, THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet & Friends Alive will undoubtedly be a memorable experience for guests of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in learning more about impressionism, or those who are experiencing a museum for the very first time,” said Jonathan Berger, Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields. “We are also thrilled to be able to offer local talent an opportunity to be a part of the final experience and showcase their work in a world class museum. We’re excited to see how this year’s Monet Alive show will impact those in our community, the Midwest and nationwide. Newfields was transformed by last year’s Van Gogh show, so this year we’re continuing to look for ways to add new surprises, educate our visitors and welcome new faces to the museum.”

This year guests can enjoy a Monet-inspired café complete with specialty cocktails, sweet treats and small bites. Guests to the exhibition will discover more about Monet’s life in the “Monet and Play” interpretation room that will also feature an interactive selfie station, a robust wall timeline and an interactive coloring mural activity. After guests have finished in the galleries, they’ll be able to step into a life-size recreation of the famed bridge from Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies (1899).

Celebrate the opening of THE LUME Indianapolis at Member and Community Partner Day on Saturday, July 2. Newfields members are invited to see the new exhibition first with the purchase of a $22.00 Member Preview ticket. Newfields is also partnering with several community partners to extend the invitation to experience THE LUME before it opens to the public.

Tickets for THE LUME Indianapolis go on sale for Members on Thursday, June 2 at 11 a.m. EST and to the public on Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m. EST. Pricing to THE LUME is Member Adults: $22.00, Member Youth (ages 6-17): $15.00, Public Adults: $29.00, Public Senior: $25.00, Public Youth (ages 6-17): $20.00, Children ages 5 and under are free and Access Pass members: $2.00.

“Creating the Monet & Friends Alive experience has been one of our most challenging yet enjoyable projects at Grande Experiences.” said Bruce Peterson, Owner of Grande Experiences. “With its focus on a dozen or more of the very best French Impressionist artists, along with the wonderful complimentary musical score and a host of other poignant sensory elements, Monet & Friends Alive is sure to be a mesmerizing follow up to our recent Vincent van Gogh experience. THE LUME remains an extraordinary way to experience art from a new perspective. Newfields, like us, understands the importance of art and are driven to encourage new and diverse audiences to step through the doors to experience a digital production like never before.”

THE LUME Indianapolis is made possible with support from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields

Business/Organization Phone

(317) 923-1331

Business/Organization Address

4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208

https://discovernewfields.org/