The Liturgical and Sacred Art Exhibition happening at Springfield Art Association

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Springfield Art Association is excited to finally be able to share The Liturgical and Sacred Art Exhibition that was supposed to happen last April as part of the Liturgical Arts Festival. It is now available for viewing. The rest of the festival was cancelled, but the SAA held on to the artwork and now have the show in place, September 12, 5 TO 7PM.

The annual Edwards Place fine Art Fair is taking place on September 19 & 20.

With a lot of COVID mitigation in place they will have 40 artists’ booths open for business, so this year it is ALL about the art.