The Little Theatre on the Square prepares for grand re-opening

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)
Exciting times in Sullivan as the theater prepares for their “Grand Re-opening” and the fall shows they have coming up at The Little Theatre on the Square.
Dueling Divas
The King and Marilyn
The Marvelous Wonderettes
We Need a Little Christmas
We are the only professional, Actors’ Equity affiliated theatre between Chicago and St. Louis.
We have been producing musicals and plays since 1957.
The Little Theatre On The Square
217-728-2065
16 E. Harrison, Sullivan, IL 61951
http://www.thelittletheatre.org