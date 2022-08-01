Champaign, Ill (WCIA)

Anna with The Little Farm at Weldon Springs raises chickens, ducks, and geese and provides excellent care to them.

Here’s more from Anna:

We grow a wide variety of vegetable crops in a very small space (2500 sq. ft.), which we are transitioning to a deep-mulch no-till system for the coming season.

As a small-scale producer of vegetables, many of our practices work on the scale of a home vegetable garden. We are transitioning our garden to a no-till deep mulch system, using untreated grass clippings to provide nutrients and organic material to the soil. We are both culinary-minded, so we frequently receive questions about how to cook with and eat the foods we grow.



August 7th – A Sunday at The Little Farm – a Bring Your Own Picnic day with on-farm activities.

October 15th – fall festival



The Little Farm at Weldon Springs

4087 Weldon Springs Road

Clinton, IL 61727

https://www.facebook.com/The-Little-Farm-at-Weldon-Springs-107514002009351