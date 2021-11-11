The Lettermen coming to Covington’s Beef House

The Beef House in Covington, Indiana proudly welcomes The Lettermen on Sunday November 28. Tickets are available online at http://www.beefhouserolls.com/theatre or by calling 217-499-5355. This show is a benefit for Women’s Cancer Research at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Lettermen are celebrating over 50 years in the music industry and on February 24, 2020 The Lettermen were honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack, each of whom are entertainers in their own right—have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight”.

For more information, go to http://www.thelettermen.com.