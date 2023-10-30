Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t miss the last week of the Champaign Farmers Market. They are closing their outdoor lots for the season, and they are doing it with a roar. Kelly Lay, Local Foods Program Manager and Blake Hackler, Farmers Market Manager, join us with the details.

The “Monster Market” is happening on the last outdoor farmers market day of the 2023 season.

Happening at the market this week:

FREE Kid & Pet Costume Parade! Starting at 5pm, entry into the parade is no cost and open to kids & pets. Come show off those costumes before heading out to Trick or Treat!

KIDS KITS! We’ll be handing out this month’s Kids Kit: Pumpkin Pie in a Bag. Kits come with everything needed to make this months recipe using fresh local ingredients from local farmers! Limited supply, first come/first served.

Voucher Drive – This market is the LAST market to use your purple SNAP produce vouchers. If you’ve got extra hanging around that won’t get used, the market is accepting donations that will be used to purchase produce from local farms to donate to area food pantries and organizations serving those in need in Champaign County.

Sneak Peak – Nov. 4th starts the Holiday Market season of the CU Winter Farmers Market! The Land Connection is excited about this year’s amazing line up of market vendors. Get ready to buy local this holiday shopping season.

