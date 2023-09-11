Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you ready to spice up your culinary skills? The Land Connection, in collaboration with Wertheim Gardens, is offering a series of hands-on kitchen herb classes that promise to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your cooking game.

Wertheim Gardens, an eighth-generation family farm with an impressive 13-year legacy in the herbs and spices business, is a certified herb farm and the pride of Logan County. They are one of only 22 Certified Herb Farms in the entire state of Illinois. With a retail shop on-site and the convenience of online ordering through MarketWagon.com, Wertheim Gardens makes it easy to access their range of herbal products, both fresh and dried. If you’re curious about herbs and spices, the farm also welcomes groups for tours and classes.

Owner Amy Wertheim is no stranger to accolades. She’s a four-time Grand Champion and five-time Sectional Champion of the Illinois State Herb Competition. Amy was named AIG’s 2018 Businesswoman of the Year, recognized as the “Most Trusted Woman in Herbal Products.” She has also made significant contributions to various herbal associations and boards, including the GRIT Inaugural Forum, Illinois Specialty Crops Board of Directors, Illinois Herb Association, and the Logan County Herb Guild.

The Land Connection is excited to host Amy as the instructor for three upcoming classes on Kitchen Herbs, each focused on different aspects of herbs and spices:

1. Salts, Rubs & Butters on September 16th

2. Salves, Lip Balms & Lotions on October 21st

3. Herbal Teas & Steams on November 18th

These classes will provide a hands-on experience with fresh herbs to smell, guidance on creating herbal salts, and opportunities to sample delicious herbal butters.

To participate in these exciting kitchen herb classes, visit Common Ground Co-op to register. Don’t miss your chance to learn from Amy Wertheim and enhance your culinary repertoire.

For more information about The Land Connection, visit their website at thelandconnection.org You can also explore Wertheim Gardens on Facebook.