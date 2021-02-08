The Land Connection presents “Taidghin Teaches” Instagram TV Series

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Taidghin O’Brien, Marketing & Communications Manager with The Land Connection, shares details on his new instagram tv series.

The “Taidghin Teaches” Instagram TV Series aims to help people use more, fresh, local produce by answering many of the questions we get asked at the farmers markets or that I have been asked personally. We want people to be more comfortable with sourcing and using locally grown products and this is just our latest way to connect with people and share some of our insight.

The Land Connection provides support and education at each point of the food chain, from seed to supper plate. We work on land access, farmer training, food access, community education, and market creation.

The Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market is still going on every Saturday, from 8-11 am at Lincoln Square Mall. The “Taidghin Teaches” Instagram TV Series can be found on either The Land Connection’s (@thelandconnection) or Champaign Farmers Market (@champaignfarmersmarket) Instagram or Facebook pages. Make sure to follow us so that you are alerted when new ones are posted. Also, feel free to leave comments and we can hopefully make some more videos this year based on your comments and suggestions.