“The Kingdom of Dreams, A Tale of Oz,” coming to Parkland College Theater

More than the 1900 book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and the 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz, The Kingdom of Dreams is a nod to the original 1903 Broadway play, which was a theatrical extravaganza. By definition, an extravaganza was a stage play filled with original music, dances, special effects, and lavish sets and costumes centered around a classic American fairy tale.

The rarest of all references in the fourteen L. Frank Baum Oz books is the one-time mention of a “Kingdom of Dreams” in the 1914 book, Tik Tok of Oz. Despite this obscure mention, something happened in the Kingdom of Dreams that constitutes one of the shining moments in the storied history of Oz.

Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion, being mortal, have passed away. The Scarecrow and the Tin Man, being straw and metal, still govern in Oz. The long-time peace, however, is shattered when a terrible and powerful witch—a relative of the Witch of the East and the Witch of the West—appears in the land seeking revenge. When the Scarecrow and Tin Man are unable to stop her, the two heroes fall into despair, until they learn from Glinda that although Dorothy and the Lion had died, they were not dead, but were living in The Kingdom of Dreams. The Scarecrow and Tin Man set off on a quest to find their friends and persuade them to return to Oz to fight against the witch. Along the way, adventures abound. But when they find Dorothy and the Lion in the Kingdom of Dreams, they learn it would be an unthinkable nightmare for the mortals to return to Oz.

How, then, will Oz be saved?

“The Kingdom of Dreams, A Tale of Oz,” will be performed at Parkland College Theater on August 6th, 7th, and 8th.

