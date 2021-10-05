“The King and Marilyn” kicking off at The Little Theatre on the Square

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

The Little Theatre on the Square is welcoming back guests with their first show, “The King and Marilyn.” It’s their first full length show in over 18 months.





We are excited to work with Daniel Durston who wrote this show and plays the King (Elvis) in the show. He wrote it while he was working here in Million Dollar Quartet 4 years ago.

We are excited to safely bring people back to live theatre. We are requiring Masks for every audience member from the time they walk in the front door through the entire performance. So please remember to bring a mask with you.







We are the only Professional Producing theatre in Central Illinois. We are proud to be in our 64th season of presenting live performances here in Sullivan, IL

UPCOMING SHOW:

“THE KING & MARILYN”

OCTOBER 8TH THRU 17TH

The Little Theatre On The Square

217-728-7375

16 E Harrison Street, Sullivan, IL 61951