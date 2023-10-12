Peoria, Ill. (WCIA)

In a heartfelt interview on “The Khach” with host Grace Khachaturian, we celebrate the resilience and strength of breast cancer survivor Lindsay Vlaminck. Lindsay, a devoted mother of two daughters, embarked on a challenging journey when she received her breast cancer diagnosis at the age of 32.

What makes Lindsay’s journey even more poignant is that she only sought preventative treatment after her dad was diagnosed. Tragically, Lindsay lost her father only 8 months after he was diagnosed.

Upon Lindsay’s preventative treatment, a lump was discovered; unfortunately, it was breast cancer.

