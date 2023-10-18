Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In a compelling episode of “The Khach,” esteemed host Grace Khachaturian engages in a profound conversation with Dr. William Gingold, a child survivor of the Holocaust. Born mere days after the commencement of World War II, Dr. Gingold’s extraordinary story sheds light on the resilience and strength that transcends the darkest chapters of history.

