Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This month, we’re dedicating our admiration and respect to those incredible individuals who have traversed the challenging terrain of breast cancer. Among these warriors is Andrea Betzler, a remarkable 12-year survivor. Today, we had the privilege of speaking with her.

Andrea’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. An active figure in the Champaign area, she has channeled her passion into the exhilarating world of Dragon boating.

What’s particularly fascinating is her involvement in a vibrant paddling community. This community might just be the secret to how she courageously conquered breast cancer.

Andrea’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the supportive communities that can emerge during life’s most trying moments. Her tale reminds us that no matter the journey, the human spirit can emerge stronger and more resilient on the other side.

Later, find the full interview at The Khach | Podcast on Spotify.