The Joint Chiropractic sets up shop in Champaign

The Joint Chiropractic–a franchise more than 600 locations strong–has just opened on Neil Street in Champaign. The Joint has a unique business model, with no appointments necessary, no insurance accepted, and walk-ins only.

Through manual manipulation of the spine delivered to the highest standards by licensed chiropractors, chiropractic care works to restore and maintain proper communication from your brain to your body by relieving what chiropractors refer to as a subluxation, or a misalignment, of the spine. Restoring proper alignment to the spine can assist with pain relief and prevention of:

Lower Back Pain

Upper Back Pain

Neck Pain

Migraine and Tension Headaches

Shoulder Pain and Elbow Pain

Knee, Foot and Ankle Pain

Sciatica

Fibromyalgia

Chronic Injuries

The Joint Chiropractic is open 7 days a week, and offers affordable membership Wellness Plans of $69 per month. Plus, right now, they have a Grand Opening Special: A Free Consultation, Exam, & Adjustment through October 31, 2021.

For more details, visit The Joint Chiropractic online.