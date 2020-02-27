The Invisible Man & The Last Thing He Wanted on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A remake of a classic horror film and a political thriller on Netflix are available for viewing this weekend. Here to review The Invisible Man and The Last Thing He Wanted Are Film Critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.

The Invisible Man

When Cecilia’s (Elizabeth Moss) abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Though there are some impressive action set pieces and one genuinely frightening moment, the lax pacing prevents us from ever getting truly invested in the characters or their plights. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 124 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

The Last Thing He Wanted

A veteran D.C. journalist loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break. Adapted from Joan Didion’s namesake novel. Confusing and pretentious, this film has grand ambitions but not through-line or grand plan by which to construct a compelling expose. Confusing and dull, this is a complete mess. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) 115 minutes. Rated R. Netflix.

Here are the 5 lucky winners of the KNIVES OUT DVD combo package :

Terese Hernandez Campbell

Roger Fuentes

Jenifer Mahannah

Danny S. Lawhorn

Linda Lietz

