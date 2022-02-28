Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Amanda Jean, as owner of Inspire Your® Wedding & Events our business offers premier wedding and event planning services as well as an industry-expert for all things weddings.

Clients have come to find the most interesting about our services with learning about wedding design ideas as well as how to execute a wedding day look as we have become one of the top wedding designers in Central Illinois. I personally have a passion for creating a design look that represents who the couple are for their dream wedding day!

Since opening my business in May 2019, my mission has been: We give knowledge in an era of excessive information. We find confidence in an industry of creative professionals. We frame your vision in a society of visual possibilities. We engage the client in the process by deconstructing a topic through an individualized experience.

Fun Fact: I am from Orange County, Cali. I worked for 10 years in the Hospitality Industry at the University of San Diego, where I lived downtown. I decided to leave my full time Assistant Director position of University Events & Promotions in 2018 to move to the Midwest, live on a farm and start Inspire Your in 2019!

Our business helps clients throughout the wedding planning process. We get booked for our services from 2 years out to 2 months out! We help them create their design look, find vendors to execute their design look, source & manage vendors, take care of all the pre-planning details and day-of coordination.

Most common questions: When do I send out our Save The Dates and Invitations? How should I layout our ceremony and reception tables? What should I have our wedding party colors be? How do I find vendors to execute my wedding look? How much do things cost?…..Where do I start?

Our business solves any wedding question a couple may have. We give guidance and consults to couples, provide a planning checklist and budget guide for the Midwest couple and provide professional services.

We will be showcasing a real wedding design look that couples/attendees will see at our The Inspire Your® Wedding Showcase, March 6th 2022 at Carmon’s.

One aspect that is unique about our showcase is curating (6) Real Wedding Design Looks for the regions of the US as well as the Pantone 2022 Color Trend. We want to showcase couples what the talented creative professionals can create with our design direction, with a wide variety of style looks!

East Coast Real Wedding Look by Herriott’s Rent, Tents & Events, The CU Flower House by A. Hunt Design, J. Blu Design and Reg Cakes.

Our business from inception is different in how we created the process and services to couples for their wedding day. With our proprietary You + Yours Design Guide and Framework Guide, for pre-planning, we are able to do over 40 weddings a year! We also are building a team of certified coordinators to meet the growing demand of day-of coordination.

Also, our feature service is wedding design as our design clients have been feature in: The 2022 BBJ Linen & La Tavola Linen Spring/Summer Look Book a nationwide brand, The Knot (online), Loverly, Brides & Weddings, Boho Weddings. We are a Wedding Wire 2021 Couple’s Choice Award winner and have a 5.0 star review on Google.

Champaign, Illinois. (March 6th, 2022) The Inspire Your® Wedding Showcase is not your typical bridal expo where you meet vendors in a large ballroom collecting information. The Inspire Your® Wedding Showcase is the Wedding Event of the Year, coming to downtown Champaign, Sunday March 6th 2-5pm. The Inspire Your® Wedding Showcase is a premier, interactive, immersive and inspirational experience for couples to create a magical day!

