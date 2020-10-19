The hunt is on for scarecrows in Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Lindsay Quick, Director of Marketing & Events with the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, shares how they are still supporting businesses in Champaign County.

Here’s more from Lindsay:

I focus on event planning and marketing. Over the last few months the event planning piece has changed drastically. We have had to be creative and think really hard about what events look like in the age of COVID. With the Scarecrow Hunt, we wanted to provide an activity for families and those in the community to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

The premise behind the Scarecrow Hunt is that the businesses that are participating paid an entry fee which will go towards our Foundation and in turn, our iRead, iCount program which helps students in the community learn to read and do math. Workforce readiness and development is key to the future prosperity of our community and we are proud to support it with the program and this event.

We are the largest business organization in Champaign County and are able to help businesses with just about anything they need. From help with funding to advocating on behalf of the business community as laws are being passed we try to be there for businesses to help ensure their future success.