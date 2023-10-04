Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

In the enchanting world of theater, dreams come to life, and characters leap off the stage, captivating hearts and minds. Today, we have the pleasure of delving into the world of The Homeschool A.C.T.S. (Academy of Christian Theater Students) with co-director Rebecca Hickman. From unexpected changes in performances to the profound impact of theater on young lives, this interview promises to be a delightful journey.

Change is the Only Constant

Theater is known for its unpredictability, and The Homeschool A.C.T.S. experienced just that recently. After a sudden dropout, the team rearranged the cast for a charming scene featuring Prince Harcourt, his sidekick, Princess Blue, Princess True, and two spirited gypsies. This twist showcases the group’s adaptability and dedication to delivering a memorable performance.

Meet the Stars: Eli Reeves and Abigail Kelsey

Despite changes in the cast, Eli Reeves and Abigail Kelsey remain the pillars of the production. Eli plays the role of Prince Harcourt, while Abigail embodies Princess Gretta, his evil sister. Their commitment to their roles promises a spellbinding performance that you won’t want to miss.

A Royal Invitation: “A Princess and the Pea”

This year, The Homeschool A.C.T.S. presents “A Princess and the Pea,” a fairy tale brimming with adventure, humor, romance, and drama. Join Prince Harcourt on his quest to find true love while battling cunning siblings and meeting a mysterious girl. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 7th, at Crossroads Christian Church in Danville.

The group extends a warm welcome to everyone, encouraging princess dress-ups for children attending. There will be two performances, one at 1 PM and another at 6 PM, with receptions following to meet the cast. The play is donation-based, making it accessible to all. Your generous contributions support this passionate theater community.

In the world of The Homeschool A.C.T.S., every role, no matter how small, plays a part in creating magic on stage. Don’t miss this chance to witness the power of theater and the transformation it brings to young lives. We hope to see you there, ready to embark on a journey of wonder and imagination.