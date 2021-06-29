Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Please join us for The High School of St. Thomas More Golf Outing & Shindig. We have a great day planned, starting with our golf outing and grab-and-go lunch followed by the shindig afterward at the Rotary Hill Pavilion at Lake of the Woods with a hog roast, spirits and a DJ.

All proceeds will benefit the STM Athletic Boosters Organization and in turn, our student-athletes. Our goal is to move the softball fencing, refurbish the football press box and purchase equipment that will benefit all our athletic facilities. We expect a full field so register now! Great sponsorships are also available.

The High School of St Thomas More’s ABO (Athletic Booster Organization) largest fundraising event –

our Golf Outing and Shindig on Friday, August 6th.





Golf Outing

Grab & Go Box Lunch

Scramble Format with tee times

Lake Of The Woods Golf Course

405 N Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet, IL 61853

Shindig

5–8pm

Hog Roast, Spirits, & DJ

Lake of the Woods Rotary Hill Pavilion

901 Geranium Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853

Player Packages

Individual Golfer — $100

Includes 18-holes with golf cart, range balls, light box lunch, 3 beverages of your choice and a ticket to the Shindig.

Foursome — $400

Includes 18-holes with two golf carts, range balls, 3 beverages of your choice, light box lunch, and a ticket to the Shindig – per person.

Mulligans — 4 for $20

Individual Shindig Only — $40

Includes hog roast, spirits, and DJ.

Sponsor Packages

Gold Sponsor — $5,000

Includes 18-holes with golf carts for a foursome, four golfer goody bags with promotional items, four light box lunches, range balls and 3 beverages per person for your foursome, and four Shindig tickets. Logo on the registration website and BidPal site, hole signage, opportunity to man your hole (tables and chairs not provided), and recognition at he evening shindig festivities.

Silver Sponsor — $2,500

Includes 18-holes with golf carts for a foursome, four golfer goody bags with promotional items, four light box lunches, range balls and 3 beverages per person for your foursome, and four Shindig tickets. Logo on the registration website, and recognition at the evening shindig festivities.

Bronze Sponsor — $1,500

Sponsor signage at a hole, logo on the registration website, and recognition at the evening Shindig festivities.

Hole Sponsor — $250

Sponsor signage at a hole.

For all sponsor packages please provide a logo in an .ai, .eps or .png format to give@hs-stm.org.

There is a small fee for online registration. If you would like to register without additional fees, please register by mail.

We plan to refurbish the press box at the football stadium, among other facilities at STM.

https://www.hs-stm.org/page/golf

https://www.facebook.com/TheHighSchoolOfStThomasMore