Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Please join us for The High School of St. Thomas More Golf Outing & Shindig Friday, August 5, 2022.

We have a great day planned, starting with our golf outing and lunch followed by the shindig afterward at the Rotary Hill Pavilion at Lake of the Woods with food, spirits and a DJ.

All proceeds will benefit the STM Athletic Boosters Organization and in turn, all of our student-athletes. Our goal is to completely transform our weight room with new equipment, and gym enhancements that include new padding, sideline chairs/caddie, and scorer table. We expect a full field so register now! Great sponsorships are also available.

Golf Outing

Lunch Available

1pm Shotgun Start, Scramble Format

Lake Of The Woods Golf Course

405 N Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet, IL 61853

Shindig

5–8pm

Food, Spirits, & DJ

Lake of the Woods Rotary Hill Pavilion

901 Geranium Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853

Player Packages

Individual Golfer — $100

Includes 18-holes with golf cart, 3 drink tickets, and a ticket to the shindig.

Foursome — $400

Includes 18-holes with golf cart for a foursome, as well as 3 drink tickets and 1 ticket to the shindig per person.

Mulligans — 4 for $20

Individual Shindig Only — $45

Includes food, spirits, and DJ.

Sponsor Packages

Gold Sponsor — $5,000

Includes 18-holes with golf carts and range balls for eight, three drink tickets per player (24 total), eight golfer goody bags and shindig tickets, logo on registration website, BidPal and event banner, hole sponsor, recognition at the Shindig.

Silver Sponsor — $2,500

Includes 18-holes with golf carts and range balls for four, three drink tickets per player (12 total), four golfer goody bags and shindig tickets, logo on registration website and event banner, hole sponsor, and recognition at the Shindig.

Bronze Sponsor — $1,500

Hole Sponsor, logo on registration website and event banner, and recognition at the Shindig.

Hole Sponsor — $300

Sponsor signage at a hole, an opportunity to man your hole (tables & chairs not provided), and name on registration website.

Friend of STM — $100

Recognition at event.

Event Sponsors

Kirby Wealth Management

Hole Sponsors

The Mark Waldhoff Team at Keller Williams

Kennedy Builders

STM Girls Basketball

Holy Cross Catholic Church & School

St. Matthew Catholic Church & School

Ford City/Illini Nissan



