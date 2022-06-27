Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Please join us for The High School of St. Thomas More Golf Outing & Shindig Friday, August 5, 2022.
We have a great day planned, starting with our golf outing and lunch followed by the shindig afterward at the Rotary Hill Pavilion at Lake of the Woods with food, spirits and a DJ.
All proceeds will benefit the STM Athletic Boosters Organization and in turn, all of our student-athletes. Our goal is to completely transform our weight room with new equipment, and gym enhancements that include new padding, sideline chairs/caddie, and scorer table. We expect a full field so register now! Great sponsorships are also available.
Golf Outing
Lunch Available
1pm Shotgun Start, Scramble Format
Lake Of The Woods Golf Course
405 N Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet, IL 61853
Shindig
5–8pm
Food, Spirits, & DJ
Lake of the Woods Rotary Hill Pavilion
901 Geranium Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853
Player Packages
Individual Golfer — $100
Includes 18-holes with golf cart, 3 drink tickets, and a ticket to the shindig.
Foursome — $400
Includes 18-holes with golf cart for a foursome, as well as 3 drink tickets and 1 ticket to the shindig per person.
Mulligans — 4 for $20
Individual Shindig Only — $45
Includes food, spirits, and DJ.
Sponsor Packages
Gold Sponsor — $5,000
Includes 18-holes with golf carts and range balls for eight, three drink tickets per player (24 total), eight golfer goody bags and shindig tickets, logo on registration website, BidPal and event banner, hole sponsor, recognition at the Shindig.
Silver Sponsor — $2,500
Includes 18-holes with golf carts and range balls for four, three drink tickets per player (12 total), four golfer goody bags and shindig tickets, logo on registration website and event banner, hole sponsor, and recognition at the Shindig.
Bronze Sponsor — $1,500
Hole Sponsor, logo on registration website and event banner, and recognition at the Shindig.
Hole Sponsor — $300
Sponsor signage at a hole, an opportunity to man your hole (tables & chairs not provided), and name on registration website.
Friend of STM — $100
Recognition at event.
Event Sponsors
Kirby Wealth Management
Hole Sponsors
The Mark Waldhoff Team at Keller Williams
Kennedy Builders
STM Girls Basketball
Holy Cross Catholic Church & School
St. Matthew Catholic Church & School
Ford City/Illini Nissan
https://www.hs-stm.org/page/golf