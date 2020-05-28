“The High Note” and “End of Sentence” now streaming

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An entertaining movie revolving around the music industry and a moving father-son drama are available for home viewing this week. Here to review The High Note and End of Sentence are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

End of Sentence

End of Sentence (Starts Friday) After being widowed, Frank Fogle (John Hawkes) reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife’s last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean (Logan Lerman), along for the trip. As Sean steps out of prison the last thing on his mind is a foreign road trip with his alienated father. Director Elfar Adalsteins’ deliberate approach benefits this poignant story as we come to know the father and son before discovering what has driven them apart. Hawkes and Lerman effectively play against type, while the script by Michael Armbruster is a subtle construction that wisely doesn’t lay the sentiment on too thickly. 3 ½ Stars. Not Rated. 96 minutes.

The High Note

The High Note (Starts Friday) A superstar singer (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her overworked personal assistant (Dakota Johnson) are presented with a choice that could alter the course of their respective careers. While the story is predictable, the charm Ross, Johnson and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as an up-and-coming singer bring to the film allow us to overlook its predictable nature. The music is quite good and though there’s a questionable plot twist at the end, you come to like the characters so much, you won’t care.3 ½ Stars. Rated PG-13. 113 minutes.