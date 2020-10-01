The Great Pumpkin Hunt: Discover spooky rocks across C-U

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Next time you take that family walk, keep your eyes peeled for painted rocks like these:









Champaign Park District is teaming up with Urbana Park District to bring you The Great Pumpkin Hunt throughout the month of October.

There are 34 rocks scattered throughout C-U parks and trails.

Each boulder is marked with the hashtag: #CUpumpkinhunt.

Be sure to snap a picture and share your discoveries with the park districts on Facebook and Instagram by tagging #CUpumpkinhunt. And check in with the park districts’ social media pages for clues.

Happy hunting!