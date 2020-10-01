The Great Pumpkin Hunt: Discover spooky rocks across C-U

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Next time you take that family walk, keep your eyes peeled for painted rocks like these:

Champaign Park District is teaming up with Urbana Park District to bring you The Great Pumpkin Hunt throughout the month of October.

There are 34 rocks scattered throughout C-U parks and trails.

Each boulder is marked with the hashtag: #CUpumpkinhunt.

Be sure to snap a picture and share your discoveries with the park districts on Facebook and Instagram by tagging #CUpumpkinhunt. And check in with the park districts’ social media pages for clues.

Happy hunting!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020