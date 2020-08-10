Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Janet Soesbe joins us with details on the Great ARTdoors! https://40north.org/programs/thegreatARTdoors

Week of August 24 | Artwork installation – Artists will be expected to assist with installation

November 20 | Removal of artworks – Artists will be expected to assist with removal (if unable to assist with removal and claiming of artwork, artists surrender ownership)

DESIGNATED LOCATIONS:

1) Chief Shemauger Park (1001 E Kerr Ave, Urbana)

2) Victory Park (1000 E Green St, Urbana)

3) Weaver Park (2205 E Main St, Urbana)

4) South Ridge Park (3008 S Myra Ridge Dr, Urbana)

5) Lierman Neighborhood Community Garden (Washington & Lierman, Urbana)

6) Sunset Ridge Park (4102 Boulder Ridge Dr, Champaign)

7) Kaufman Lake (2702 W. Springfield Ave, Champaign)

8) Randolph Street Community Gardens (1001 N Randolph St, Champaign)

9) MLK Trail (205 Holts Dr, Champaign)

10) Douglass Park (501 E. Eureka St, Champaign)

Another element of the Great ARTdoors is the outdoor community gallery. Community members are encouraged to be creative by transforming their windows, balconies, porches, yards, and neighborhoods into art that expresses their thoughts and feelings. This outdoor gallery inspires neighbors to further explore their neighborhoods while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Please share images of your creations on all social media platforms using hashtag #cuARTdoors

The Great ARTdoors is organized by the Spurlock Museum, the Urbana Park District, the Champaign Park District, the Urbana Arts and Culture Program, and 40 North.