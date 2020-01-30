“The Gentlemen” and “The Turning” on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A sharply written modern gangster film and a tepid ghost story are on area screens this week. Here to review “The Gentlemen” and “The Turning” is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

The Gentlemen

An American drug lord (Matthew McConaughey) tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to an English rival. Complications ensue. Writer/director Michael Ritchie is back on solid ground with this wry, violent tale populated by his trademark colorful crew of misfits. It’s intricate, post-modern and a great deal of fun, propelled by wonderfully ironic turns from Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 113 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.

The Turning

A young governess (Mackenzie Davis) is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew (Finn Wolfhard) and niece (Brooklyn Prince) after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw,” this tepid horror film is a genuine snore, muddled by a desperate, out-of-left-field ending. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 94 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

